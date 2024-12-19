A poignant and impressive ceremony was held on Wednesday for the inauguration of a Torah scroll for ZAKA's bereavement support service in Petah Tikva.

The Torah was dedicated in memory of the Zohar family members, Yaniv, Yasmin, Keshet, Tchelet, and grandfather Chaim Livneh, who were murdered in Nahal Oz. Their son Ariel survived by chance during a morning run around the kibbutz on Simchat Torah.

The event was attended by Health Minister Uriel Bosso, Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg, rabbis, public figures, family members, and ZAKA volunteers.

The formal writing of the Torah letters occurred at the home of ZAKA's special units commander, Chaim Otmazgin, who had visited the Zohar family home in Nahal Oz last year. He had retrieved the tefillin left behind by Yaniv and given them to his son Ariel, who celebrated his Bar Mitzvah this year and wanted them as a keepsake from his murdered parents. These tefillin, which remained intact despite the tragedy, have become a symbol of continuity, life arising from death, and faith.

Health Minister Uriel Bosso stated, "I am moved to be part of this event, together with Ariel Zohar and ZAKA volunteers. I have been personally volunteering with ZAKA for about 25 years and am familiar with the sacred activities carried out by the volunteers, especially during the Swords of Iron war."

"I have participated in several committees and heard the harrowing testimonies of Chaim Otmazgin and the sacred work of the volunteers," he added.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said, "I want to strengthen dear Ariel and thank him for bringing the Torah scroll to ZAKA's bereavement service in Petah Tikva. I am well aware of and appreciate the activities of ZAKA volunteers in the city both in routine and emergency situations, performing their duties with devotion and determination."

The new Torah scroll will be used as part of the bereavement support service for mourning families.