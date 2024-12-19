Hamas sources on Thursday morning told Al-Akhbar that negotiations for a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal are going "excellently," and expressed hope that in the near future "we will have an agreement."

However, they added that there are still two issues on which agreements have not yet been reached.

The first is Israel's demand to receive a list of living and dead hostages. According to the terror groups, there must be at least one week of no fighting in order for the terrorists to reach all of the hostages and evaluate their conditions.

Another issue is that according to sources in Hamas, there are not yet agreements regarding Israel's demand to include kidnapped soldiers who fit "humanitarian" criteria in the first stage of the deal, such that an injured soldier would be released in the first stage.

Hamas is claiming that they oppose this demand, stating that it is in contradiction to what has already been agreed upon regarding the ratio of convicted terrorists to be released in exchange for each hostage.