The Hamas terror group is optimistic regarding the possibility of a new prisoner swap-ceasefire deal in the near future - one which will end the war in Gaza and free hundreds of convicted terrorists.

Speaking with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a Hamas official said that an agreement between Israel and the terror group is in the final stages, after the sides reached agreements on most of the main issues which the conflicts centered on.

According to him, the indirect negotiations in Doha, managed by Qatar, succeeded in resolving the disagreements regarding the release of terrorists sentenced to extended sentences, who Hamas has insisted be released in any agreement. The Hamas official noted that 90% of the issue of the terrorists' release has been resolved, and all that remains in the negotiations are simple issues.

He also said that Hamas is interested in a true ceasefire agreement, to which Israel will not add additional demands or notes.

Regarding the internal Palestinian Arab conflicts, the Hamas official slammed the operation carried out by Palestinian Authority security forces at the Jenin "refugee camp" and the "persecution" of terror organizations' members, noting that this activity "provides a service to Israel and aids its operations against the axis of opposition led by Iran."