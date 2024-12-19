Following President Elect Donald Trump's landslide victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, the new administration is facing a ramp of international crisis that extend from the Korean Peninsula, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and last but not least the escalating war in the Middle East ignited by the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023 on Israel. It doesn't require a political expert to figure out that Iran's unconditional support to Hamas and Hezbollah are behind the current 14-month regional crisis.

Last Monday, President-elect Trump ditched a moronic question about whether he intended on ordering a pre-emptive strike on Iran to prevent it from completing its militarized nuclear program.

"I can't tell you that," said Trump, "Am I going to do preemptive strikes, why would I say that? Can you imagine if I said yes, or no? You would say that was strange that he answered that question."

His answer left the door open for more questions on how far Trump is willing to go to stop Iranian hegemony ambition and threats.

In the past year, Hamas and Hezbollah received a heavy beating by Israeli attacks on their strongholds in Gaza, southern Lebanon and Syria especially with the elimination of both terrorist groups' leaders Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah. Even with the fall of the longstanding Bashar Al Assad regime in Syria on December 8th, a regime which was Iran's closest ally in the Middle East, Iran remains the catalyst and purveyor of chaos in Middle Region representing a serpent's head that remains alive and thriving.

Lawsuits Against Iran by American Citizens

Americans who lost family members during in the October 7th, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel filed lawsuits in November against Iran presenting new evidence that Iran was involved in the terrorist attacks which claimed the lives of 46 American citizens—in addition to the 1,200 Israeli civilians and soldiers—while 12 others were among the more than 250 taken hostage, some of whose fate is still unknown. IDF sources told the IPT that Hamas has murdered a vast number of those hostages taken alive.

Four Americans remain in captivity by Hamas out of about 102 hostages in Gaza according to former hostage Aviva Siegel. Hamas released a video titled "Time is running out" on December 1st of 20-year-old Edan Alexander who is still being held hostage in Gaza. The stories of survivors of the kidnapping by Hamas are still viral on social media and TV networks.

Iran endorsed the terrorist attack and its Supreme leader Ali Khamenei lauded the attacks and applauded his Hamas allies.

"Al Aqsa Storm operation (October 7th Attacks) that took place last year around the same days as now was an international right, logical and legal move and Palestinians had the right" said Khamenei in a rare address on October 7th in celebration of the one year anniversary of the attacks.

President Elect Donald Trump vowed on December 2nd that there will be "hell to pay" if the hostages in Gaza are not freed before his inauguration. Israel denied on December 9th the Qatari reports that there has been some progress in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages as the issue remains at stake. Trump reiterated his vow to Hamas on Monday and added that if no ceasefire deal is reached by the time he takes office, "It's not going to be pleasant."

That said, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on December 16th that a deal to secure the release of hostages is closer than ever at the moment.

"Israel is closer than ever to another hostage deal," said Katz on Dec 16 without providing any further details.

Iranian Regime's Threats and Abysmal Human Rights Record

Hardly a week passes without an Iranian leader or commander issuing threats against another country, but these are not empty threats as some may claim or estimate. Iran has been vehemently working on destabilizing other countries in the Middle East, threatening Israel with annihilation and nearing the completion of a nuclear military program that turn its threats into a nuclear one.

In the span of less than five decades, the Iranian regime created a bizzarro world of its own within the country and has been vehemently attempting to export its twisted state model across the Middle East through what it calls "Exporting the Revolution." The Islamic revolution in Iran of 1979 that toppled the reigning Iranian Shah (emperor) Mohammad Reza Pahlavi shook the foundations of the Middle East as it initiated a new grim chapter of extremism and terrorism.

Nowadays, Iran is a country producing ballistic missiles that it would launch indiscriminately on enemy militaries and citizens alike, case in point the barrage of over 300 ballistic missiles on Israel last October.

At the same time, Iranian citizens are living in an archaic world that belongs to medieval times where adulterers are publicly flogged. Even young women such as Kurdish-Iranian Roya Heshmati are not spared from these punishments simply for appearing on social media without Hijab. Barbaric punishments such as public executions using cranes, remain a common scene in Iranian streets and the regime uses them to send warning messages to dissidents.

Women's rights in the country can only be compared to the same rights women had millennia ago. Iran's abysmal record of women rights was condemned by every human rights NGO including the United Nations.

Following the September 2022 uprising in Iran, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amina in police custody, the repression of women has increased with new measures like the inhumane Noor Plan

Though mass protests have subsided over the past two years, the ongoing defiance of women and girls remains a stark reminder that they continue to live in a system that relegates them to second-class status. Since April 2024, state authorities have increased repressive measures and policies through the so-called "Noor Plan" (Noor meaning light in Arabic/Persian), which encourages, sanctions and endorses human rights violations against women and girls flouting the mandatory hijab law, according to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner on September 13th.

The regime doesn't even attempt to cover these abuses; they happen in broad day light and the videos of them have gone viral across the internet. Nationwide protests for Mahsa's death resulted in 551 deaths including 49 women and 68 children according to the United Nations report.

Roots of Religious Extremism of the Iranian Regime

The Iranian regime represents Shi'a Islam's most extreme sect which is called the Twelver Shiism. The current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is the earthly representative of the last Imam or the Twelfth Imam and hence his word trumps all others in importance. The Twelver Shiism, which is the state religion of Iran, believes al-Mahdi ('the chosen one') is the 'Absent Imam' who will appear at the end of days and lead the pious to victory and salvation.

According to Twelver Shiite doctrine, Mohammed Ibn Al-Hassan Al-Askari, who they claim is the final Imam, was born in Samarra in [869 AD] and is still alive, but in a state of suspension or occultation. This figure is revered by Shiites, who call him Al-Mahdi, Sahib Al-Zaman "The Lord of the Age."

The doctrine that was adopted following the Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979 and is used to suppress opposition. As its proponents state, the longer liberals and secularists exist in Iran, the longer the Twelfth Imam will stay in Absence. Before 1979, Shia clerics mostly distanced themselves from politics but Iran post 1979 is advocates this extremist view of the world.

According to the doctrine, an army of believers must be formed which is called the Al Mahdi Army which would be tasked to fight all the other faiths and nations around them to restore justice and equity in the world after it became a place of violence and corruption.

Following the elimination of Iranian Al Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani in 2020, Iraqi Shia' leader and Iran ally cleric Muqtada Al Sadr ordered the Al Mahdi Army, which he formed in 2003 following the American invasion of Iraq, to prepare for retaliation. While the Al Mahdi Army may differ from the one in the Shia prophecies, it follows the same doctrine adopted by the Iranian mullahs.

Now one can only imagine what would happen if the Al Mahdi army was armed by a nuclear arsenal to complete its "holy mission."

Following the Islamic revolution, the regime believes and endorses the aforementioned set of beliefs as a creed. It is a cult-like doctrine that imposes an inevitable war with everyone who doesn't believe in it.

The Iranian regime repeatedly stresses that it is the Middle East's Shia Muslims defender of the faith and protector from the tyranny of the region's regimes against them.

Nuclear Threats to the Middle East

Last month during nuclear program negotiations with Britain, France and Germany, Iran vehemently repeated the message it has been peddling for years that its nuclear program is for peaceful and civilian purposes even as it brazenly produces far more fissionable material than would be required for military purposes. Nevertheless, Iran repeatedly threatens to convert its "peaceful" program into a military one or change its nuclear doctrine if it feels threatened. This redundant message is always in the form of threats to annihilate Israel and the United States.

"An Israeli attack on Iranian territory could radically change the dynamics and result in there being nothing left of the "Zionist regime," said Iran's former President Ebrahim Raisi on April 24th in one of his last threats against Israel before he was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19th.

Western countries and politicians who ignore the atrocities of the Iranian regime and seek rapprochement at any cost, are precisely the ones the regime welcomes, However, these politicians are doing a disservice to their countries as Iranian regime behavior towards anything Western is characterized by disdain and haughtiness.

"The European Union must stop its "arrogant and irresponsible behavior," said Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi on November 29th.

He added that "Europe should not project its own internal issues, particularly those surrounding the Ukraine war onto others."

Earlier in November Iranian authorities threatened to turn their nuclear program into a military one in case of further threats or pressures.

"If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine. We have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard," said Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Supreme leader Ayattolah Khamenei on November 2nd.

This threat was reiterated on November 28th by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who was more direct in his threats of militarizing the nuclear program and changing Iran's nuclear doctrine if his country remains subjected to "pressure." According to Araghchi the threats to Iran might drive debate in his country for the militarization of the program and he justified Iran's decision to activate thousands of advanced centrifuges on November 22nd as a direct response to what he described as "non-constructive policies" from these nations.

"Iran previously possessed the capability and knowledge to develop nuclear weapons, but this option has never been part of our strategic framework," threatened Araghchi On November 28th.

Europe imposed further sanctions on Iran last month as a result of its continuous military involvement and support to Russian aggression in Ukraine by supplying a range of its drones and ballistic missiles. These sanctions were added to previous sanctions imposed in response to its abysmal human rights record and its nuclear program.

Continued Financing and Political Support of the Three H's (Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis)

It is safe to say that without Iranian funding, training and political support none of the three above mentioned perennial global terrorist threats would have ever existed in the first place. Yet, this fact seems to elude most politicians namely Western liberal ones when addressing the issue of Iran.

Hezbollah was founded in 1982 in Lebanon through political and financial support just three years after the Islamic revolution overtook Iran.

The Yemeni Houthis Movement, a Shiite terrorist group that was founded in northern Yemen in the 1990's. Funding and support from Iran eventually enabled it to overtake the country in 2014 after a decade of fighting with the Sunni-majority government. Al Houthis now represent the most dangerous terrorist group threatening the naval supply line.

Al Houthi attacks caused a decrease of 40 percent in the revenues of Suez Canal for Egypt with losses in excess of $6 Billion to the country in 2024. The attacks caused a major disruption in the flow of an integral naval trade route where over 10 percent of the world's commerce passes through annually. The piratical attacks by Houthis on Western and Israeli vessels heading towards the Suez Canal or the Israeli ports of Eilat along with their incessant firing of SCUD missiles on Israel are blessed by Iran.

Last but not least in terrorist impendence is the Palestinian Arab terrorist group Hamas which was formed in 1987 as an offshoot of the global Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas leaders have been and still pledge allegiance to Iran openly. It is a path which was paved by the elders of the global Muslim Brotherhood visiting Tehran frequently.

Assassination Attempt on Trump

The persistent Iranian assassination plots against President Trump are a reminder of the lengths of how far the Iranian regime can go to eliminate its enemies . The Justice Department announced on November 9th that Iran was behind yet another plot to assassinate President elect Trump last summer.

"There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran," said Attorney General Merrick Garland on November 8th.

Such a regime cannot be allowed to own any nuclear or mass destruction power regardless of the costs or consequences of stopping its insane ambitions.

If Trump's upcoming second term will be deemed a successful one four years from now, a lot of that success will be measured on how his administration will firmly deal with the Iranian regime that has been a menace to the world and namely America for over four decades. Taking down or neutralizing the Iranian regime may prove to be a gargantuan task for Trump but if Trump is unable to do it, then it seems unlikely that any other American President or Western leader will be to do it in the foreseeable future.

This is not simply about a regime comprised of lunatics who call America the "Great Satan" or antagonize it with every political decision or speech but as explained above It goes much further than that.

IPT Senior Fellow Hany Ghoraba is an Egyptian writer, political and counter-terrorism analyst at Al Ahram Weekly and a regular contributor to the BBC. He is the author of Egypt's Arab Spring: The Long and Winding Road to Democracy He is a writer and contributor for over a dozen international outlets, periodicals and networks including Newsmax, OANN, BBC Radio, CSP, MEF, American Spectator, American Thinker, Arab Weekly and Al Arabiya News.

Reposted from the Investigative Project on Terror