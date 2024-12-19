US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on Wednesday expressed sharp criticism of a government funding agreement, brokered by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, which was meant to avert a shutdown and keep federal operations running until March 14, CNN reported.

Their comments significantly undermined the deal's support as the deadline for a potential shutdown loomed.

The duo criticized the bill for incorporating what they viewed as Democratic priorities, while also bringing up the contentious issue of the US debt limit, set to be reinstated in the new year.

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025,” Trump and Vance said in their statement. “The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country.”

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Trump was privately denouncing the spending deal, according to multiple sources who spoke to CNN. His opposition sparked a rush among GOP lawmakers, with many Republicans on Capitol Hill seeing Trump’s disapproval as the ultimate blow to Johnson's funding plan.

This situation also cast doubt on whether Johnson would have Trump’s backing in his upcoming speaker election.

Johnson revealed his government funding proposal's text on Tuesday evening, but it faced harsh critique from the conservative wing of his party for favoring Democratic policies too much. Passage of the bill would likely require Democratic votes in both the House and Senate.

However, Trump and Vance's last-minute statement urged Republicans to take a hardline stance on spending, suggesting that demands related to the debt ceiling should be linked to the bill to keep the government operational.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF,” Trump and Vance wrote in the statement, according to CNN.

“Let’s have this debate now,” they wrote on the debt limit. “And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.”

This late intervention into the spending negotiations, after a bipartisan agreement had already been reached, significantly heightens the risk of a government shutdown.

Top Democrats swiftly indicated their unwillingness to support Trump's proposal for a "streamlined" spending deal that would exclude billions in policies previously agreed upon with Johnson by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.