Yesh Atid has decided to permanently offset the vote of ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the Knesset in case of his absence, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned.

The decision includes one significant exception: on votes for controversial laws, such as the budget, Gallant's vote will not be offset.

According to sources with knowledge of the details, Yesh Atid sees that Gallant getting closer to their ranks serves them politically. "When there's a chance of the government falling - Gallant will participate fully," the source told Arutz Sheva.

More than that, the move may stop calls within the Likud to declare Gallant as an errant MK since he does not vote against the party but is rather offset by opposition MKs.

Members of the Likud are indifferent to the decision since, in the end, the offset takes away another vote from the opposition in a regular plenary vote.

Yesh Atid has confirmed the report.