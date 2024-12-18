Troops from the IDF Combat Engineering Brigade in southern Lebanon located a tunnel route a few dozen meters in length leading to a Hezbollah headquarters from which terror activities and launches on Israeli communities were directed over the past year.

In the headquarters, the soldiers found weapons, surveillance systems, and other military equipment that was used by Hezbollah to direct terror operations in the area.

Near the headquarters, the troops found arms storehouses along with another storehouse in a Mosque consisting of hundreds of explosives, rifles, grenades, and other military equipment.

After Yahalom Unit soldiers inspected the site, the Engineering forces destroyed the headquarters and the tunnel route and seized all the weapons.