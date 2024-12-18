Representatives of Syria's transitional government visited the town of Sweida in the south of the country and met with local leaders including the area's Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri, Al Hadath reported on Wednesday.

The representatives reportedly came to discuss government services and the need to show that the new government is tolerant towards religious minorities.

Sweida is the capital of the Sweida governate in southern Syria near the Jordanian border. The governate overlaps with the area known as Jabal al-Druze - the Mountain of the Druze and is the only governate with a Druze majority.

The visit comes less than a week after a video surfaced showing Druze community leaders in the village of Hader, which is situated in the Golan Heights and is currently under IDF control, calling to be annexed by Israel.

"What is left for us is to be annexed to Israel," the leaders say in the video, adding that annexation to Israel is "a much lesser evil than the evil coming our way."

The second, greater evil, they said, "might take our women, might take our daughters. They might take our houses. And we are with those who preserve our dignity."

While Hader is not in or even near the Swieda Governate, the new Syrian government may be hoping that a meeting with the leaders of Jabal Druze would bring the Druze in the rest of the country over to their side.