Severe antisemitism in Australia is on the rise again: Dr. Ran Porat, a researcher of antisemitism in Australia at Monash University, who withdrew money at an ATM in New South Wales, discovered that the banknotes had swastikas and derogatory words painted on them. The local police confirmed that an investigation had been opened into two cases of "derogatory" graffiti, which was written on banknotes taken out from an ATM.

Dr. Porat said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet: "Swastikas on banknotes are only a very small expression of the antisemitism we have experienced in Australia over the past eighteen months. Antisemitism here is expressed in all kinds of ways, mainly in visual displays on the street, pro-Palestinian demonstrations with Hezbollah flags and blatant chants against Israel and Jews. Jews are also harassed at universities and on the streets."

According to Dr. Porat: "On Sundays there is a weekly pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the library in Melbourne. One day I walked past there with my daughter and she came home crying. Lecturers at universities encourage students to participate in these demonstrations. Jewish students are also discriminated against." “However,” Dr. Porat emphasized, "I don't want to get the feeling that we are walking down the street in Australia and suffering. These are isolated incidents."

Earlier this month, the Adas Yisrael synagogue in Melbourne caught fire. Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said after the incident that all investigations show that it was an "act of terrorism."