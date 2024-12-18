Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to prepare for an extended stay on the summit of Mount Hermon - at least until the end of 2025.

The reason for the lengthy stay is that it is expected that by then, the political-security situation in Syria will stabilize. It is estimated that by that time, it will be clear whether there is someone in Syria who will respect the 1974 peace agreement and be able to prevent terror activities against Israel.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu visited Mount Hermon with Defense Minister, Israel Katz, Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, Northern Command Head, Uri Gordin, and Shin Bet Director, Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu held a situational assessment on the site, reviewed the IDF's preparedness in the sector, and established guidelines for future deployment. During the situational assessment, Minister Katz emphasized that the IDF must quickly complete its entrenchment on the ground, including the construction of barricades and defense measures, as well as the regulation of soldiers' service conditions, in order to fully prepare for the possibility of a prolonged stay in the region.

Netanyahu said that the visit brought back memories for him. “I was here 53 years ago with my soldiers on a Sayeret Matkal patrol. The place hasn’t changed, it’s the same place, but its importance to Israel’s security has only been reinforced in recent years, and especially in recent weeks with the dramatic events taking place here below us in Syria. We will determine the best arrangement that will ensure our security.”

The Prime Minister added that the IDF would remain at the peak of Mount Hermon “until another arrangement is found that guarantees Israel’s security.”