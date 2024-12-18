How did President-elect Trump become a billionaire?

How did Donald J. Trump, billionaire businessman, bestselling author, mega-successful TV star, become President of the United States in 2016?

How did President-elect Trump defy, confront, and prevail over a Deep State cabal, an American government steeped in collusion, a leftwing media, and a mountain of lawfare attacks to win––overwhelmingly––his second bid for POTUS?

I always called him the smartest guy in the room. And I suspect that most people would answer those questions––either proudly or grudgingly––by agreeing that his intelligence and also his drive, instincts, charisma, and sheer bravado are the magic ingredients of his blazing success.

So, why are some sophisticated, knowledgeable and longtime devoted Trump supporters, including seasoned conservative journalists, now suspecting that Mr. Trump is either:

A closet Democrat.

Controlled Opposition, essentially playing on the same team as his globalist opponents.

A guy who values loyalty to a fault… overlooking clear conflicts-of-interest and potential moles and saboteurs in his midst.

Why these questions? Because of the great number of people he has appointed to high positions in his upcoming administration who have longtime leftist connections, have themselves played for the other team, and raise suspicions about their backgrounds or associations.

Journalist Kelleigh Nelson, a rock-ribbed conservative, questions most of President-Elect Trump’s appointee choices, starting with Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff.

Wiles, Nelson says, funded Trump antagonists Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush and John McCain; was co-chair at Mercury LLC , a global leader that promotes the Deep State narrative; has spoken openly about being in favor of open borders, and was a source of information for Jack Smith’s special counsel investigation of Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th “insurrection” and his alleged mishandling of government records.

In a follow-up article, Nelson documents highly incriminating information about Pres. Trump’s co-appointee for DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Vivek Ramaswamy, who went to Yale Law School on a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship, as well as Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, Doug Burgum (Governor of North Dakota) for Interior Secretary, Kristi Noem (Governor of South Dakota) for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Congressman Michael Waltz for National Security Adviser, among others.

And in a third article , Nelson clearly objects to the nomination of Pam Bondi for Attorney General, and Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary… a guy who was a partner at Soros Fund Management for decades, as well as Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for Surgeon General, a woman involved in a massive Medicare scandal, who described the COVID vaccine as a “gift from God” and who also served on the World Economic Forum’s Global Advisory Council.

In addition, Nelson questions the appointment of Dr. Mehmet Oz, who holds dual citizenship in Turkey and the United States, to be the administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Nelson calls him a “Big Pharma shill” and adds: “Many of Trump’s choices are questionable, but Dr. Oz takes the cake.”

Writer Janet Levy agrees, adding her own shocking laundry list of objections to the Oz appointment , including conflicts of interest and this damning quote from the American Medical Association’s Journal of Ethics, which called Dr. Oz “ a dangerous rogue unfit for the office of America’s doctor .”

Then there is journalist Yudi Sherman, who practically eviscerates the President-elect’s choice for Surgeon General, emergency room physician Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

And that is not to omit journalist Cherie Zaslawsky who asks: Who will vet the vetters?

“Ultimately,” Zaslawsky writes, “it may hardly matter whether the spate of questionable appointments President-elect Trump has recently announced is due to Wiles and/or other members of Trump’s retinue attempting to undermine the MAGA agenda or is largely the result of putting a number of well-meaning novices in the position of suggesting candidates they are ill-equipped to properly vet. Yet some choices reek of intentional trickery.”

Wheeling and Dealing

It is probably true that businessman Trump’s decades in dealing with the cut-throat unions in New York City and all the Dons who run the Mafia in New York and throughout the country did not prepare him for the malevolent treachery of the liberal Democrats in Washington, D.C., but he does strike me as a “lessons-learned” kind of guy.

Meanwhile, the President-elect, with his signature ebullience, has de facto begun his tenure, jet-setting to Paris to meet with President Macron to visit the refurbished Notre Dame Cathedral and also to receive a flirtatious look from First Lady Jill Biden…did she vote for him?

And there he is again, speaking on the phone to Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, about the border; hosting the feckless Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, at Mar-a-Lago; threatening the mass-murdering terrorists from Hamas to free the hostages before he is sworn in or there will be "Hell to Pay" and describing the tariffs and border wall and end-of-war actions he’ll be taking in about 36 days.

That includes not only the raging wars in Israel and Ukraine, but also Yemen, Darfur, and Myanmar, all of which did not exist four years ago when he was president!

Imagine...

Can’t you just picture the conversation he had with Joe Biden on his visit to the White House a few weeks ago.

DJT: Joe, you’ve been talking about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas/Hezbollah for about a year, but no luck there.

JRB: Well, what are you gonna do…. you’re dealing with Arabs. You’re dealing with Jews.

DJT: Listen, Joe, I can talk to Bibi. We get along. I can get that ceasefire, and you’ll get all the credit. How does that sound?

JRB: Sounds great! Ya think it will work?

DJT: It’ll work. And it will give me leverage with Putin when I tell him to stop that crazy war …I’ll give him a slice of Ukraine and he’ll be happy.

Well, whadaya know? A day later, or was it two or three? Poof!...a ceasefire is announced in the Middle East!

Still the smartest guy in the room

My take is that President-elect Trump has attracted all these possibly potential saboteurs––many of them lifelong Democrats like the formidable RFK Jr.––to his side, his thinking, his vision, his mission, his goal, which is simply to Make America Great Again!

Not one of these appointees has forgotten Mr. Trump’s most prominent and visible role before he became POTUS in 2016, which was as the star of the wildly successful, long-running TV show, “The Apprentice,” or his world-famous pronouncement: YOU’RE FIRED!

His appointees are well aware of that non-negotiable dictate and know to follow his vision or else receive that order, while millions of anxious leftists worldwide sit by helplessly.

As they say, all good.