Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Political Council of the Yemeni Houthi rebel movement which is responsible for launching missiles and drones at targets in Israel, issued a threat on Tuesday, a day after US Central Command struck targets in Sanaa .

He stated that the Houthi government in Yemen "has no red lines, and the enemies must stop their aggression against Yemen and the Gaza Strip."

"The American-British (recent) aggression or any future aggression will not be able to divert Yemen from its duty towards Gaza," said al-Houthi.

"Any foolish act by the Israeli enemy against Yemen will not stop our (military) actions, and we will not give any significance to its threats," he stated.

"If the Americans want us to stop supporting the residents of Gaza, they must cease their aggression and lift the siege," he added.

Al-Houthi’s comments come a day after US Central Command announced it conducted a precision air strike against a key command and control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana’a.

The statement added that the facility which was struck “was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

“The strike reflects CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment to protect US and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping,” stated CENTCOM.

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the last six weeks alone, the Houthi militia has launched six ballistic missiles and five drones towards Israel.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen.