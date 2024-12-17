The IDF dismissed Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Dr. Tuly Flint, the former commander of the Alexandroni Brigade and mental health officer of Division 98, from reserve duty, after he signed a letter supporting refusal to serve.

Flint is active in the left-wing organization Combatants for Peace, and was called up for reserve duty during the war, as a mental health officer who treated soldiers and trained other mental health officers.

During the war, he signed a document supporting refusal of service and declared that he would not continue to "blindly serve for a government that sends its army to fight a war that has become unnecessary."

Yishai Freedman published comments Flint made recently on Channel 14: "I signed the letter and received the expected phone call from a very high ranking officer, who told me 'you have been removed from reserve duty."

About six weeks ago, the IDF spokesperson suspended the reserve duty of Ron Sharf, one of the leaders of "Brothers in Arms" and a prominent figure in the calls to cease volunteering for the IDF.

The IDF was forced to suspend Sharf's reserve duty in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, but summoned Eyal Naveh, also a leader of "Brothers in Arms," in his place. Naveh had previously stated during the protests against the judicial reform: "If the dictatorship laws pass, we will no longer come for reserve duty. I will tell those volunteers that they are in a civil war for the fate of the state. These tools are legitimate and just, against a minister who declared war on us. We stand by them."

In response to the publication on the matter, Defense Minister, Israel Katz, gave an order to cancel Eyal Naveh's summons for reserve duty. "Anyone who called for mass non-compliance and refusal is not worthy of training the next generation of IDF fighters. The same rule must apply to everyone," Katz emphasized.