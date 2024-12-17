A significant breakthrough toward normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia, which will also ease conditions for a hostage deal, was recently achieved, according to a report by Haim Levinson in the Haaretz daily this evening.

Instead of the Saudi demand, which it has stated so far, for an Israeli promise to establish a Palestinian state, Riyadh will suffice with a declaration by Israel that it is committed to enable "a path toward a Palestinian state."

The talks between the parties were concluded mainly after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducting the negotiations through Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer.

According to the report, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has no interest in recognizing a Palestinian state, but rather wants to show progress in this matter, in order to appease public opinion in his country.

According to the report, normalization between the two countries will also accelerate the advancement of a hostage deal, as Riyadh has shown interest in being involved in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, something that could also benefit Israel, which has an interest in involving moderate Arab countries in the region.