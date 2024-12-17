US Boomi is acquiring Israeli data management startup, Rivery, for $100 million.

Boomi, a leader in intelligent integration and automation, serving over 23,000 customers globally, empowers organizations worldwide to streamline critical processes and achieve faster business outcomes. Leveraging advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform provides a unified solution for API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration, seamlessly connecting systems and managing data flows.

Founded in 2017, Rivery empowers organizations to take full control of their data, unlocking its potential to drive business success. With a robust SaaS platform, Rivery simplifies complex data integration, enabling organizations to build end-to-end ELT pipelines efficiently and at scale. Designed for speed and resource optimization, Rivery provides a streamlined solution for managing data workflows and accelerating business insights.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2024 pending customary closing conditions.

“This is a transformative moment for Rivery’s employees, customers, and partners,” said Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO of Rivery. “Our end-to-end platform has built a strong reputation in the data management landscape, serving over 450 customers worldwide and meeting their evolving needs. Boomi’s unified platform integrates critical components essential for every organization today—API management, integration and automation, and data management—underpinned by advanced AI capabilities.”