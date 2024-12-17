An exceptional initiative to return Torah scrolls and sacred objects to synagogues in Syria was revealed today.

Mordechai "Moti" Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman and philanthropist, who rescued Jewish treasures at the beginning of the civil war in Syria, plans to lead a delegation of Syrian Jewish leaders and businesspeople to recover the artifacts.

Kahana, who worked in cooperation with the Syrian opposition, extracted sacred objects and an ancient Torah scroll from the ancient Jobar Synagogue, also known as the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, in Damascus, while assuring the rebels that the items would be returned to Syria after the revolution.

The items were preserved during this time by the Syrian Jewish community in the US. "The plan is to visit Damascus, return the Torah scroll, and reopen the synagogue," says Kahana.

The delegation intends to visit five synagogues in Damascus and its surroundings. According to Kahana, even though only few Jews currently live in Syria, "many Syrian Jews will want to return," so it is important to restore the synagogues.