The Israel Ministry of Tourism has informed dozens of local authorities that applied for funding to develop public tourism infrastructure about those projects that will receive support this year across the country. The 55 approved projects represent an investment of approximately NIS 410 million, with the ministry contributing NIS 230 million toward these initiatives.

The main approved projects include, among others, heritage centers, promenades, laser shows in special locations, parks, accessibility improvements, attractions, biking trails, and more. Among them:

An ecological promenade in Kfar Aza

Laser shows at the marina in Eilat and the citadel in the Knights’ Halls, Acre

Renovation and extension of the Akhziv promenade in the Mateh Asher region

Restoration of the aqueduct in Jisr al-Zarqa

Illumination of monuments in Jerusalem

A walk-on-water experience in Ginossar

Renovation of the Resilience Boulevard in Sderot

Development of alleys in Safed’s Old City

Development of the Ark of the Covenant Promenade in Kiryat Ye’arim

Establishment of the Chazon Ish Heritage Center in Bnei Brak

A nighttime experiential tour in Katzrin, and more.

Additionally, the ministry has decided to invest approximately NIS 22 million in tourism projects in Judea and Samaria, spanning the entire region. These include. Among others:

Accessibility improvements at the Cave of the Patriarchs

Development of the scenic Jeremiah Route in Wadi Qelt

Continued work on the water reservoir project in Dir Sha'ar in Gush Etzion

Establishment of an archaeological park in Beit El

Creation of a Psalms Trail segment including park development in Mount Hebron

Construction of a tourist reception center in northern Samaria

Upgrades to the Qasr al-Yahud baptism site at the northern Dead Sea

Tourism Minister Haim Katz said, “Alongside the responsibility we took upon ourselves to address the needs of 130,000 evacuees, we have continued to plan for the ‘day after’, while establishing and upgrading infrastructure to improve the visitor and tourist experience. The investment in Judea and Samaria, the biblical heartland, will make the rich history of the Jewish people in the region more accessible and unlock its tourism potential.”

Ministry of Tourism Director-General Dani Shahar said: “We have distributed the investment across the country. The ministry evaluated the projects based on criteria such as their potential to attract visitors from Israel and overseas, proximity to existing or planned accommodations, alignment with ministry and government policies, the local authority’s ability to maintain the project, maintenance complexity, and diversification or enhancement of the tourism product. The infrastructures we are creating will offer an unforgettable visitor experience in every place."

98 local authorities responded to the Israel Ministry of Tourism’s invitation to submit requests for funding to establish and upgrade tourism infrastructure in their jurisdictions. In recent months, the ministry’s team reviewed 119 applications, representing a total requested investment of approximately NIS 1.6 billion.