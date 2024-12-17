The Givati Brigade Combat Team continues to operate in the Jabaliya area as part of the 162nd Division’s operation against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area.

Following intelligence information, the Givati Brigade located an underground tunnel shaft where a terrorist cell had barricaded itself inside and the terrorists were eliminated.

During the operation, three soldiers from the 460th Brigade Combat Team - MAJ (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz, MSG (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz, and MSG (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein - fell in combat. The IDF expresses its condolences to the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them.

The tunnel shaft was located near an underground tunnel route that was investigated by soldiers from the Yahalom Unit. The tunnel shaft, approximately half a kilometer long and dozens of meters deep, included living quarters and passageways. The tunnel route, the tunnel shaft, and all findings were destroyed by the soldiers of the unit.