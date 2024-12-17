An anti-government protester stormed the stage at the International Bay Conference in Haifa on Tuesday during a speech by Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldkopf and berated him.

After Goldknopf began his remarks, the protester ran toward him and shouted: "Your life's work is draft dodging, draft dodging and hoggishness, that's what you live off of. Your hoggishness turned us on our heads, you tore the nation in two, you brought us the massacre... you brought us humiliation that has never been seen before, and you dare to show your face here."

Event security arrived at the stage but the protester struggled with them and demanded that they do not touch him as he continued to shout curses at the minister and threw a jacket at him. In the end, the security guards managed to remove the protester from the premises.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat was also met with heckling and protesters stood outside the conference calling for the release of the hostages.