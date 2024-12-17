Leading figures from business, academia, and media have united in a powerful campaign advocating for the release of all 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including seven American citizens.

The Hostages Families Forum has partnered with various influential thought leaders to speak out on their behalf:

Scott Galloway - Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business and acclaimed host of Prof G and Pivot podcasts.

Sheryl Sandberg - Former Meta Chief Operating Officer, former Google Vice President of Online Sales & Operations, and founder of "Lean In".

Sam Harris - Neuroscientist, philosopher, New York Times bestselling author, and creator of the Making Sense and Waking Up platforms

Dan Senor - Bestselling author of Start-Up Nation and The Genius of Israel, and host of CALL ME BACK podcast.

The families stated: "As the holiday season approaches, we're confronted by the heartbreaking reality of 100 hostages who remain separated from their loved ones. The ongoing captivity in Gaza, including seven Americans, requires urgent international action. By amplifying these stories through influential voices, we hope to maintain global attention and pressure until a comprehensive deal secures the safe return of every last hostage."