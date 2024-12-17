The IDF announced on Tuesday that Major (Res.) Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, aged 35, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, fell during combat in southern Gaza.

Rozenwald was a company commander in the 7107th Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps, Nahal Brigade.

During the incident in which Major (Res.) Rozenwald fell, an additional soldier, whose family has been notified, has fallen. His name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when a reserve force from Engineering Battalion 7107 operating under the Nahal Brigade entered an unstable structure and the structure collapsed. The IDF has not identified the involvement of terrorists, sabotage, or explosives and it is estimated that the building collapsed due to damage sustained during earlier strikes and the troops' entry. Several other soldiers were extracted from the collapsed building in moderate condition and were evacuated to a hospital.