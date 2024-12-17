European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas announced at the conclusion of the EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Monday that the EU-Israel Association Council will convene.

In her statement, High Representative Kallas stated that the meeting will take place as soon as possible.

The Association Council is the highest body responsible for managing and steering the cooperation agreement between Israel and the European Union.

For several years, the Council had not been assembled (in 2022, a meeting was held for the first time in over a decade, partially conducted online due to COVID-19).

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the announcement. "The convening of the Association Council is an important step in EU-Israel relations, as discussed by Foreign Minister Sa’ar and High Representative Kallas during their meeting in Malta (4/12). The meeting reflects an intention to open a new chapter of cooperation and constructive dialogue between Israel and the European Union," the Foreign Ministry stated.

"Israel views the convening of the Council, which has been avoided for years, as an important means to advance cooperation in various fields with its largest trade partner and as a significant platform for presenting its positions on Middle East issues," it added.