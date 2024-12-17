A concert by Hassidic singer Benny Friedman in London, England may have to be canceled after the owners of the venue where it was scheduled to be held pulled out claiming "security concerns."

The venue pulled out only one day before the concert's scheduled date.

The show's producers stated: "This decision is a clear manifestation of the antisemitism that continues to plague our people. It's sad that in 2024, a Jewish artist expressing solidarity with the Jewish state and its people would face such discrimination and censorship."

With this, the producers stressed that they were working on finding an alternative venue.

Friedman, who is American, is considered one of the world's most popular Hassidic singers.