Tanya / Iggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, Epistle 15, Class 11

And likewise [engaged in one’s Divine service is] the attribute of [yesod (lit., “foundation”), as in the phrase], “The tzaddik is the foundation of the world,”63

,"צַדִּיק יְסוֹד עוֹלָם" כֵן בְּמִדַּתוְ

In the above analogy, it was by means of the attribute of yesod that the father communicated with his son and disciple through bonds of desire and pleasure. So, too, in the realm of Divine service, the attribute of yesod involves cleaving to G‑d with intense desire and pleasure,

so that one’s soul is bound up with G‑d, the Fountainhead of Life,

לִהְיוֹת נַפְשׁוֹ קְשׁוּרָה בַּה' חַיֵּי הַחַיִּים,

cleaving to Him with an attachment and a desire, out of a wondrous love and delight, all of which are expressions of the attribute of yesod.

וּלְדָבְקָה בוֹ בִּדְבִיקָה וַחֲשִׁיקָה, בְּחֵשֶׁק וְתַעֲנוּג נִפְלָא.

And as for the [Divine soul’s] attribute of malchut, [the worshipper seeks thereby] to accept upon himself the yoke of G‑d’s sovereignty and of His service,

וּבְמִדַּת מַלְכוּת, לְקַבֵּל עָלָיו עוֹל מַלְכוּתוֹ וַעֲבוֹדָתוֹ

like the service of any servant to his master, i.e., out of awe and fear.

כַּעֲבוֹדַת כָּל עֶבֶד לַאֲדוֹנוֹ בְּאֵימָה וּבְיִרְאָה.

