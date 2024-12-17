(JNS) Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, finds himself at the center of a prosecution that borders on absurdity. Amid a war for more than a year now that has placed Israel under fire from multiple fronts, he is being targeted for alleged corruption involving champagne and cigars. The very notion of prosecuting Israel’s most formidable and successful wartime leader over such trivial matters not only undermines his leadership but also raises serious questions about the priorities of the Israeli legal and political system.

At the core of the charges against Netanyahu lies Case 1000, which alleges that he received lavish gifts, including champagne and cigars, from wealthy friends such as Arnon Milchan and James Packer. The prosecution argues that these gifts amount to illicit benefits. However, even if the allegations are accurate, one must ask: Does this rise to the level of public corruption that justifies destabilizing a nation in the middle of its greatest crisis since its founding?

To understand the sheer absurdity of these charges, it is critical to examine Netanyahu’s role in safeguarding Israel during the ongoing war. Rarely in modern history has any leader faced a war on so many simultaneous fronts. From the genocidal threats of Hamas in the Gaza Strip to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian operatives in Syria to the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen launching missiles and the constant tension in Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu has led the defense of Israel with remarkable resilience. On top of this, he continues to oversee efforts to neutralize Iran’s nuclear ambitions—a threat not only to Israel but to global stability.

Under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel has made strides in its military capabilities, intelligence operations and international diplomacy. The country has become a regional superpower, capable of defending itself while also forming alliances with previously hostile Arab states. He has been instrumental in normalizing relations with countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco under the 2020 Abraham Accords, a diplomatic achievement that shifted the regional balance of power. To prosecute him for cigars and champagne is not just an insult to his contributions but to the intelligence of the Israeli public.

The case against Netanyahu is riddled with irony. While he is accused of minor improprieties, the prosecution itself has engaged in behavior that raises serious ethical concerns. Leaked tapes, the illegal handling of evidence and a media circus have characterized the so-called investigation. It is deeply hypocritical for those prosecuting Netanyahu to claim the moral high ground while blatantly violating due process and the rule of law.

Moreover, the charges rest on the notion that the prime minister’s acceptance of gifts compromised his ability to govern impartially. There is no evidence to support that. If anything, his policy-making track record proves the opposite: Netanyahu has consistently acted in the interest of Israel’s security and survival, often at great personal and political cost. To reduce his legacy to champagne and cigars is to ignore the reality of his unparalleled contributions.

Going forward with this prosecution reflects a broader pattern of self-sabotage that has plagued Israel throughout its history. As a nation, Israel has faced external threats since its founding, yet internal divisions often exacerbate its challenges. The decision to target Netanyahu during a critical period of war exemplifies this tendency.

The charges against him have been under discussion for nearly eight years, an inordinate amount of time to focus on something so inconsequential. Meanwhile, the threats facing Israel have grown more severe. The massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas and Palestinian Arab terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, serves as a stark reminder of the stakes. With rockets falling on Israeli cities, soldiers fighting on multiple fronts and global antisemitism on the rise, the prosecution of Netanyahu is a dangerous distraction.

It is no exaggeration to say that Netanyahu is Israel’s most capable leader in times of war. His strategic vision, deep understanding of geopolitics and ability to command respect on the international stage have been essential to Israel’s survival. To undermine his leadership over trivial charges is not just foolish, it is dangerous. At a time when the nation needs unity and strength, the relentless focus on his prosecution divides and weakens Israel.

Part of the reason this case has persisted is the role of the media in amplifying allegations against Netanyahu. Documentaries like “The Bibi Files” sensationalize the story while failing to provide a balanced perspective. The leak of evidence to the press further inflames public opinion, creating a toxic environment where the focus shifts from facts to narratives.

This media-driven frenzy has real consequences. It erodes trust in institutions, distracts from critical issues and polarizes the public. Instead of rallying behind a leader who is defending the nation in its darkest hour, Israel finds itself consumed by petty scandals. The media’s obsession with Netanyahu’s alleged misconduct reflects a broader failure to prioritize what truly matters: the security and survival of Israel.

The fundamental question is this: What does Israel stand to gain by prosecuting Netanyahu over cigars and champagne? The answer is nothing. On the contrary, it risks destabilizing the country at a time when strong leadership is needed more than ever.

As the father of two sons currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces, the stakes could not be more personal. Thousands of Israeli families share the same fear: Will their loved ones return home safely? In this context, the focus on Netanyahu’s gifts is not just absurd—it is offensive. The real priority should be ensuring that Israel’s enemies are defeated and that peace is restored.

Israel is at a crossroads. It can rally behind its most experienced and capable leader or allow petty politics to derail its efforts to survive and thrive. The prosecution of Netanyahu over cigars and champagne is a tragic distraction from the real challenges facing the nation. It is a testament to the resilience of the Israeli people that they have endured so much, but it is also a reminder that internal divisions can be as damaging as external threats.

The time has come to end this farce. Let Netanyahu lead. Let him focus on defeating Israel’s enemies and ensuring the safety of its citizens. What matters is the survival of Israel, the security of its people and the preservation of its future. In the face of unprecedented challenges, Israel cannot afford to undermine its greatest asset: Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteachis the founder of the World Values Network. He can be followed on Twitter @RabbiShmuley.