The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has apologized for an “unacceptable and disturbing” personalized truck license plate, which the agency claimed displayed hate speech related to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, reported The Associated Press.

However, a relative of the truck’s owner said the controversy stems from an unfortunate misunderstanding.

A photo shared on X by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism showed a Tesla Cybertruck with a license plate reading “LOLOCT7” near Los Angeles. “LOL” is widely recognized as shorthand for “laugh out loud.”

The group suggested the plate referred to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

However, the truck owner’s son told ABC 7 in Los Angeles that the plate had no connection to the attack. Instead, he explained that it referenced the truck’s owner, a Filipino grandfather. “LOLO” means grandfather in Tagalog, “CT” referred to the Cybertruck, and the number 7 represented the owner’s seven children.

“I think this is just a total big misunderstanding,” the son told ABC 7, adding that the family clarified the meaning when applying for the plate on the DMV’s website.

“Whenever you do a vanity plate, you have to put in a description of whatever your plate means,” he said.

“We have great empathy for anyone who has experienced any hatred,” the son added. “And we would really appreciate, in turn, for anyone that's seeing this or hearing this to have any empathy toward our family because we had no ill intent for anything.”

The DMV had announced it was “taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again.”

A DMV spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the plate should not have passed the review process. After the image went viral on social media, numerous individuals flagged the plate as offensive.

“The use of hateful language is not only a clear violation of our policies but also a violation of our core values to proudly serve the public and ensure safe and welcoming roadways,” the DMV said, as quoted by AP.

The DMV added that the vehicle’s owner will be notified about the plate recall, citing the language used. The owner retains the right to appeal the decision.