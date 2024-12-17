A bill proposing a change in the policy regarding the entry of Israelis into the Gaza Strip was submitted to the Knesset on Monday.

According to the proposal, the current restriction in the Disengagement Law that prohibits Israeli citizens from entering Gaza would be repealed.

In explaining the bill, MK Avichay Buaron (Likud), who submitted the proposal, stated, "The entry ban is reminiscent of dark periods in Jewish history."

The proposal further states, "The war against fundamentalist Islam in Gaza must end with the loss of its control over the land. This is the most painful price for them, and it must be the outcome."

"Therefore, one of the first steps the Knesset must take today is to erase the disgraceful stain of a 'zone forbidden to Jews' from Israel's legal code regarding the Gaza Strip, just as it did for northern Samaria, and allow full freedom of presence and movement in Gaza, as in all parts of the Land of Israel."

The bill seeks to stipulate that the provisions prohibiting Israeli entry would no longer apply to the Gaza Strip.

Identical bills have previously been submitted to the Knesset by MK Amit Halevi and MK Limor Son Har-Melech.