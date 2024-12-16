The IDF Spokesperson reported this evening (Monday) that the airplane trails in the shape of the hostages’ symbol, that were seen in Israel’s skies, were not the result of an irregular operation.

After an investigation, it was found that an Israel Air Force reconnaissance plane, that was on a routine operational mission, including tracking the UAV launched from Yemen, left the trails.

According to the report, the flight path, patrol, and weather conditions created the trails that were seen in Israel skies. Due to the high flight altitude in varying condensation conditions and strong western winds at that altitude, the unique trails were formed.”

"This is a routine flight path, and no deliberate action was taken for any other purpose," they added.