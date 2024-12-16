After work led by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, a "general's order" was published on Sunday to expand the applicability of Israeli legislation regarding urban renewal to Israeli local authorities in Judea and Samaria.

The order includes the 2006 Demolition-Construction Law (which encourages the demolition of old buildings to be replaced with new ones), the 2016 Government Authority for Urban Renewal Law, and the 2017 Urban Renewal Law, along with secondary legislation.

From now on, projects in Judea and Samaria will be eligible for substantial tax benefits per Israeli legislation. In addition, in these areas, there is no obligation to pay improvement levies which substantially increases the viability of urban renewal projects.

The new order, which was obtained through a joint effort by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, the Defense Ministry, and Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal, the Tax Authority, the Civil Administration, and other bodies, creates an opportunity for widespread development in cities and towns in the area, including Ma'ale Adumim, Ariel, Beitar Elite, Givat Ze'ev, Modi'in Elite, and more. Urban renewal projects are estimated to have the potential to add tens of thousands of additional housing units.

This said, the advancement of initiatives in Judea and Samaria will require planning processes in the Civil Administration planning institutions which work according to the special legislation in effect in the area. The new order is expected to open a new market for companies and entrepreneurs in the field of demolition and construction.

Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf stated: "The approval of the order opens a door for companies and entrepreneurs to advance urban renewal and demolition-construction projects in Israeli local authorities in Judea and Samaria. The cradle of the Bible - Judea and Samaria - is an integral part of the State of Israel. Development and expansion of the Jewish settlements in the area will significantly contribute to strengthening the security of all parts of the country and increase the supply of housing which will help solve the housing crisis."