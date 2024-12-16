For about a month, large drones have been flying over New Jersey, sparking questions about their origins, intentions, and potential danger. People are speculating whether they belong to Americans, the Chinese, or some other foreign entity, friendly or hostile.

However, there’s no need for alarm—these drones are simply part of a prank someone is using to have a bit of fun.

Think logically: if you were a criminal, a spy, or someone with malicious intentions, would you plan your mischief out in the open or in secret? Would you act when everyone is watching or when your targets are distracted and not paying attention? Obviously, if your intentions are harmful and you're in the planning stage, you'd operate covertly, staying under your adversary’s radar. When it’s time to strike, you'd rely on the element of surprise to catch them off guard and cause maximum impact.

Now, let’s talk about the drones. They fly at night with their lights on, making themselves clearly visible. If they wanted to cause harm, avoid detection, they could have operated during the day or flown at night without lights. Instead, it’s as if they’re saying, “Look at me! Aren’t I flashy and intriguing? I’m here to grab your attention and spark your curiosity. Feeling anxious yet? Ha, ha, ha…”

Clearly, this seems like a practical joke. But it also comes with an important lesson.

This situation reveals a significant vulnerability in the U.S. homeland security system. Enemy nations, criminal organizations, drug cartels, or foreign militias are likely observing the apparent inability of American authorities to address the drone phenomenon. Officials cannot identify who is responsible, where the drones are coming from, whether they pose a threat, or why they are there—highlighting a troubling gap in security and oversight.

But highlighting this oversight will, no doubt, prepare the coming Trump administration to take proper action and make sure to plug that crack and stop the boat from sinking before it’s too late. I hope it is not too late.

This raises another important question: why does the U.S. wait two and a half months between elections and inauguration? That’s an excessively long and outdated delay. In many other democracies, the winner takes office the day after the votes are counted. So why does the U.S. need 11 weeks to accomplish something others manage in just one day? Is the US simply inefficient?

Hopefully, innovative thinkers like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy can address this issue too.

Dr. Avi Perry,talk show host at Paltalk News Network (PNN), is the author of "Fundamentals of Voice Quality Engineering in Wireless Networks,"and "72 Virgins," a thriller about the covert war on Islamic terror. He was a VP at NMS Communications, a Bell Laboratories - distinguished staff member and manager, as well as a delegate of the US and Lucent Technologies to the ITU—the UN International Standards body in Geneva, a professor at Northwestern University and Intelligence expert for the Israeli Government. He may be reached through his web site www.aviperry.org