Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri stated on Sunday that his party intends to support the proposal to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara when it is brought before the ministers for a decision.

"If [Justice Minister Yariv] Levin brings the dismissal of the Attorney General to the government for approval – all Shas ministers will vote in favor," Deri said in an interview with Channel 14.

He added, "I think she harms democracy in the most serious way possible. She was chosen by a search committee by a majority vote, but the President of the Supreme Court and the Chairman of the Committee, Asher Grunis, said she is unfit for the position. 'You don't appoint a brigadier general as Chief of Staff,' that's what he said."

Deri also addressed the efforts to downplay the Prime Minister's achievements during the war, saying, "Netanyahu led everything we saw in the north – from the beepers to Nasrallah."

Regarding a potential hostage deal, he said, "We will not agree to a deal that means stopping the war."

The Shas chairman was also asked about the Draft Law and replied, "The Prime Minister informed the heads of the haredi factions that a draft law agreed upon by us will be approved in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee within a week to ten days, and immediately after that, it will pass its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum."

Watch Deri's interview in Hebrew:

