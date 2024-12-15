I24NEWS diplomatic affairs correspondent Amichai Stein reported this evening (Sunday) that US President-elect Donald Trump conveyed a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will focus on the Iranian issue and that the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not on his agenda.

According to Stein, Trump and his team conveyed that they see multiple issues as more important and pressing than the question of Israeli soverignty.

In addition, Republican officials have told Israeli officials that despite assertions by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that next year will be the "year of soverignty," attempting to do so would be harmful to Israel in the current international climate.