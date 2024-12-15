Senior religious Zionist rabbis took a tour on Sunday of the kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope.

The rabbis expressed deep solidarity with the residents of the area and listened to their harrowing stories. They emphasized the need for clear and decisive action to destroy Hamas to ensure that such tragedies would not happen again.

The tour began in Kerem Shalom, where the rabbis spoke with residents about the events they experienced and how they were coping. Later, in Nir Oz, they heard testimonies about life in the area since the attack, the abductions, and the determination to rebuild the community despite the challenges.

At the scene of the Nova massacre, the rabbis spoke to residents who told them about their pain and strength to keep going. The rabbis were moved by the residents' strength and noted that "it is precisely from such crises that a great spirit of resilience and faith emerges." The event ended with a moving prayer, in which the area residents and the rabbis stood together and called for unity.

Among the rabbis who participated in the tour were Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Mordechai Greenberg, Rabbi Eliyakim Levanon, Rabbi Yosef Artziel, Rabbi Ori Cohen, Rabbi Chaim Ganz, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Rabbi Chananel Etrog, and others.