Tel Aviv District Court judge Alaa Masarwa extended today's detention (Sunday) of Asher Benjamin Weiss, accused of espionage for Iran, by two weeks.

During the hearing, Weiss raised concerns about his arrest and detention conditions. "I love the country and pray for its soldiers and citizens, and I would rather die than harm the country," Weiss declared in the hearing.

He complained about the conditions in prison: "They are starving me, abusing me." Weiss said he suffers blows even when he does not resist.

According to Israel Hayom, Weiss claimed it was a "baseless tale by ISA investigators." Before his arrest, Weiss said, "I opened a business, started civil engineering studies at ORT College, got married, and started a family."

State prosecutor Yonatan Tal opposed the claims, emphasizing the danger arising from the indictment and the special regulations applicable to a security detainee.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Masarwa ordered the appointment of a public defender and allowed phone calls and visits, subject to prison service regulations.