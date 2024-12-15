Dr. Shmuel Katz, a leading advocate for Israel in the United States and one of the founders of the organization Stand With Us, spoke passionately during an interview with Israel National News on the challenges and opportunities facing Israel amid shifting global dynamics and political transitions in the U.S.

"It’s a pleasure being here to discuss topics vital for our listeners," Dr. Katz began, his tone a mix of urgency and resolve. When asked about the potential pressures Israel might face from the Biden administration in its remaining weeks and how the nation should prepare, he said, “this is a critical question, especially as we’re only weeks away from a new administration in the United States. The world is witnessing upheavals, and the Biden administration will need to address these wisely if they want a lasting legacy. Israel, meanwhile, must prioritize its safety and security amidst an unpredictable regional future.”

Dr. Katz expressed concern over military pressures, noting, “The U.S. has slow-walked the delivery of vital military equipment, though Israel’s existing arsenal remains robust enough to maintain security and counteract threats. Diplomatically, there’s also the issue of political pressures. The dynamics have changed: Hamas and Hezbollah are weakened, Syria is collapsing, and Iran’s strength is not what it once seemed. Yet the nuclear ambitions of Iran remain a pressing concern, one that must be addressed with vigilance.”

On the topic of bipartisan support in a polarized America, Dr. Katz highlighted the role of education. “The key is helping people understand their own stakes in global stability. Regardless of political affiliation, undermining foundational values threatens everyone’s future. Israel’s advocacy should focus on identifying and exposing bad actors while fostering a deeper understanding of the shared values at stake.”

When asked about radical ideologies, Dr. Katz emphasized transparency and education. “Radical operatives often deceive their audiences with unrealistic promises. Once in power, they reveal their true intentions. This is why proper education is essential. Resources like MEMRI translate and expose these ideologies, ensuring the public is not misled.”

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria was another focal point. “Israel faces fluid dynamics in the region,” Dr. Katz noted. “The vacuum left by Assad’s downfall has drawn in various operatives—Turkey, Iran, Russia, factions of ISIS—all vying for influence. Israel must ensure that the demilitarized zones along its borders remain secure to prevent terrorist infiltration. The hope for a peaceful Middle East hinges on educating future generations toward peace and cooperation.”

Dr. Katz concluded with optimism tempered by realism. “Israel stands as a beacon of light in the free world. While peace takes time, it begins with education and collaboration. Many in the region desire peace but are silenced by fear. Israel must remain strong, wise, and open to partnerships with those seeking stability.”

Dr. Katz expressed hope for a brighter future. “I hope these discussions inspire people to think realistically, educate themselves, and work toward a better tomorrow. Together, we can build a future grounded in understanding and shared values.”