The election of President Donald J. Trump transformed the world from the brink of World War 3 to a much more stable and safer place. The world’s gaping wounds began to heal. The parade of Leftist titans including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and soon Jeff Bezos to Mar-a-Lago indicates that even the Democratic Mega Donors realize that President Trump has already begun to make America great again. President Trump demands respect. He hasn’t even taken office yet and the world’s leaders are falling into place and lining up. That is the mark of true leadership. Even Vladimir Putin has begun to behave. A Peace Agreement between Russia and the Ukraine is closer now than at any time since The Russian invasion on Feb. 24th, 2022. Russia has lost at least 180,000 troops and the Ukraine 43,000. Russia’s economy has gone from bad to worse. The Russian people have lost their appetite to continue the war. Putin both fears and respects President Trump. In order to save face Putin needs President Trump to make a deal. The outlines of that deal I am sure have already been discussed. I am optimistic that President Trump will have Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin shake hands not long after the Inauguration.

The fall of the House of Assad on December 8th was one of the transformative events that have occurred as a result of the November 5th election. Israel’s defeat of Hezbollah certainly contributed. President Trump has a great opportunity to change the face of the Middle East. It would be a real blessing if he could make Lebanon the country it was before Arafat’s PLO and Nasrallah’s Hezbollah ruined it. This is eminently possible since Israel ended the 32 year terror reign of Nasrallah.

The main domino that has not yet fallen is Iran. With the defeat of Hamas, and Hezbollah as well as Bashar al-Assad of Syria , several of Iran’s chair legs have been removed. There is only one leg left holding up Iran and it is Iran itself. Iran’s ramping up uranium production is a sure sign it is desperate. If there is one country that has changed the most since President Trump was elected it is Iran. Iran is more afraid of an attack on its nuclear facilities than ever before. Israel was prepared to do so in its last retaliatory strike on October 26th, 2024 but was held back by the Biden Administration from doing more than knocking out Iran’s air defenses and hitting other military targets. President Trump should not hesitate to once and for all take out Iran’s nuclear capabilities. There is no deal to be made with the Mullahs. They are primed for a fall. Regime change could occur there as fast as it did in Syria. Iran is obsessed with the destruction of Israel and America. They have tried to assassinate President Trump. They are never to be trusted. They have caused enough death and destruction. Their time is up. The Iranian people are ripe for a change. Ratcheting pressure on Iran is also important in bringing the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th, 2023 home. President Trump is fully engaged in making this happen. His threat to Hamas “of all Hell to pay” if they don’t release all the hostages before he takes office has already had a profound effect.

The ramifications of the election are taking shape now five weeks before the Inauguration has even taken place. It is remarkable how we went from crisis of vast proportions to a time of hope and healing. It will only get better.