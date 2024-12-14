Former State Attorney Moshe Lador sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Saturday) at a cultural event in Be'er Sheva, calling for refusal to serve in the IDF as he did.

"Pilots who have been released and whose service is voluntary are not only entitled, in my view, they are almost obligated to say 'If you are striving for a state like this and are going to realize it forcefully and with bullying, and are going to be dictators of this country - I will not get into the cockpit and fly the plane because I am not obligated.' I don't see it as political interference at all, but an attempt to stop entirely improper and harmful use that destroys the Zionist enterprise."

Lador also noted that the cases against Netanyahu are more serious than the cases against Olmert. He added that a plea bargain with Netanyahu is possible, but not at the price of a corrupt deal.

"Netanyahu's cases are more serious than Ehud Olmert's cases, the level of damage is much more serious. If the facts are correct, the judge will have to convict." Lador added that "Netanyahu should have been put on temporary incapacity long ago," but also noted that "a plea deal with him is possible, but not at the cost of a corrupt deal."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Moshe Lador's statements: "Calling for refusal to serve at a time of war, especially from someone who headed the enforcement system, is a red line crossing that endangers democracy and undermines our future. I expect the Attorney General to take immediate action against this dangerous phenomenon."

President Isaac Herzog condemned the statements: "In a democracy, everyone has full rights to opinion and protest, but refusal to serve is out of bounds! Anyone who says otherwise harms the security of the State of Israel. I strongly condemn any call for refusal to serve and non-volunteering, and warn - we must not return to the divisive and dangerous discourse of before October 7! We have one country and one army that must remain above all political disputes."

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "The call by former State Attorney Moshe Lador for refusal to serve - in the midst of a war - Is out of line and harms state security. Refusal to serve, of any kind, cannot be accepted in any way. The IDF is the people's army and as such, its commanders and soldiers will remain united, strong, and loyal to their purpose - to defend the State of Israel and its citizens."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called on the Attorney General to open an investigation this evening against Moshe Lador. "There is no legal distinction between a call to refuse the order of a volunteer reserve soldier and someone who serves compulsorily. A soldier is a soldier. A call for refusal to serve during war by someone who headed the enforcement system is even more severe. He must be brought to trial and bear responsibility for his severe statement."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded, "Refusal to serve in the IDF is never legitimate."

National Camp Chairman Benny Gantz responded, "Those who threaten with refusal to serve bring us back to 6.10. refusal to serve was and should remain out of bounds."

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi calls to arrest the former State Attorney, "An Israel hater who wants to bring upon us another 7.10. He should be arrested for investigation for incitement to refusal to serve so that others may see and fear."

Minister and cabinet member Avi Dichter said, "Former State Attorney Lador learned nothing from 7.10. The ejection seat in the cockpit he sat in until recently needs to be pressed, and free the prosecution's plane from 'pilots' like him. There is no place for politicization not in the IDF, or the ISA, nor in any place we send our children to risk their lives for our security. It is worrying that a person with such thinking was the State Attorney."