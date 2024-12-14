Hamas released a video this evening, claiming to show a blurred body allegedly of a hostage, stating that the fate of one is 'unknown.' The terrorist organization blamed Israel for 'military action killing the hostages.'

Last week, Hamas published a video of the hostage Matan Zangauker. In the video, Matan addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing fears for his and his friends' lives: 'Don't abandon us, we're still alive and want to return safely.'

Zangauker also spoke to his mother Einav in the video: 'I understand what you're doing and hear about your actions,' expressing that he misses her and hopes to meet soon.