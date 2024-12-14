The IAF, with the precise intelligence of the ISA and the Intelligence Directorate, struck the terrorist Imad Jaro, an operative in Hamas' military wing.

"The terrorist operated in a compound used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in the Humanitarian Area in Deir al-Balah," a joint IDF and ISA statement read.

Imad Jaro actively participated in the operation of Hamas' government in the area of Deir al-Balah, maintained continuous contact with officials in Hamas’ military wing, and provided them with combat assistance against IDF troops. In addition, he was responsible for Hamas' political operations in the central camps area and in various government offices.

He simultaneously served as Head of the Government Emergency Committee in central Gaza and as Mayor of Deir al-Balah.

Prior to the strike, many steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, precise aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"Hamas continues to abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure for its terrorist activities, in violation of international law," the statement stressed.