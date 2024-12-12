Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media on Thursday to share his feelings about the fall of the Assad regime, which is seen as a major Iranian loss, and the Israeli military operations in the Syrian buffer zone.

Addressing the Israeli operations he wrote in Hebrew: "The young people of Syria will liberate the territories occupied by the Zionist entity."

In another post, this time in English, he attacked the West's acceptance and support of Israel's actions, which are being taken to prevent terrorist entities from taking control of the area near the border: "[The] Zionist regime has bombed over 300 locations in Syria. In addition, it has occupied Syrian territories. [The] US & Europe who are highly sensitive about such matters in other countries, [by] even over one or ten meters, not only remain silent here, they're even helping."

The Ayatollah also addressed accusations that the Assad regime fell due to a failure by Iran to protect it: "It’s neither logical nor acceptable to the public opinion for an Iranian army to go and fight in place of the Syrian army. No, it’s the duty of the army of that country itself to fight. What our forces could do and did was to provide advisory support."

He added: "The army of a nation must do the main fighting. The Basiji, voluntary forces from elsewhere can only fight alongside the army of that country. If the local army shows weakness, the Basij cannot do anything. Unfortunately, this is what happened in Syria."

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video addressed to the Iranian people in which he attacked the Iranian regime's support of failed terror organizations and regimes such as Assad's.

"You must be furious, imagining the new schools, roads, and hospitals that could have been built with the tens of billions of dollars you dictators wasted backing terrorists who lose over, and over, and over again," Netanyahu said to the Iranian people.

"You know why Iran's oppressors keep losing? It's not only because they're incompetent and cruel. It's because they seek to conquer other nations, to impose fundamentalist tyranny on the Middle East and the entire world. The only thing Israel seeks is to defend our state. But in doing so, we're defending civilization from barbarism," he added.