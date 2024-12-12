Israeli defense officials said on Thursday that thanks to the achievements in the war, among other things the elimination of 85% of the anti-aircraft systems in Syria which threatened Israeli jets, there is an opportunity to tend to Iran's nuclear program.

At the same time, sources in the Air Force say they are continuing to prepare for action against Iran's nuclear sites, and an attempt was made to enlist the US in the move.

These estimates follow the collapse of the Assad regime and the Shia axis in the region.

In recent days, hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aircraft inflicted severe damage on Syria's most strategic weapons: fighter jets and helicopters, Scud missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-sea precision-guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, radars, rockets, and more.

The majority of the strikes severely damaged Syria's aerial defense systems, destroying over 90% of the identified strategic surface-to-air missiles.

Furthermore, the Israeli Air Force struck central manufacturing and storage sites, including a site in the Homs area. This site is the leading facility in Syria's Scud missile project and is considered one of the most significant infrastructures in Syria’s manufacturing industry, "CERS".

Kan News reported that the IDF estimates that the Houthis in Yemen are attempting to lead what remains of Iran's "Axis of Resistance" in the area. Over the past day, the Houthis launched four "Yaffa" kamikaze drones. Two drones were intercepted by the IAF, while the other two were lost and are assumed to have fallen in open areas.

The IDF has identified the Houthis growing attacks on Israel at the behest of Iran. They are attempting to deal a blow to Israeli assets such as the seaports in Ashdod and Haifa, the Electric Company's power stations, and Israel's off-shore drilling platforms.

The IDF and IAF claim that there is a need to act against the Yemeni threat and that demands the requires the diversion of intelligence and operational systems. Kan News revealed that Israel is considering a strike on Yemen in retaliation to the mounting drone and ballistic missile attacks.