Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy VADM David Saar Salama addressed the sailors of Flotilla 3 following the successful strikes on the Syrian fleet following as part of Operation Bashan Arrow earlier this week.

"Flotilla 3 has shifted its focus, and changed its character, primarily changing the capabilities it brings from the sea. It is not only within the Navy. It is a coordinated mission in the IDF, something we have hoped and wished for many years, the ability to create a coordinated mission with the Air Force, the Intelligence Directorate, and also within the Navy."

Regarding the strikes, Salama stated, "All the might both at sea and on land. I express my deepest appreciation. It was a historic day. It's not over till it's over. Until the next mission, well done!"

The IDF revealed that among the Syrian warships that were destroyed in the strikes were TIR-2 missile ships, which are capable of launching NOOR sea-to-sea missiles that have a range of approximately 200 kilometers, as well as OSA-2 missile ships, which fire STYX sea-to-sea missiles that have a range of approximately 90 kilometers.