Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem.

The two discussed regional developments, especially the reality-changing events in Syria.

Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Israel would do its utmost to defend its security against any and all threats; to this end, he said he ordered the IDF to temporarily take control of the buffer zone in Syria until there is an effective force that will enforce the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

The Prime Minister raised the issue of the vital need to assist the minorities in Syria and prevent terrorist activity against Israel from Syrian territory.

Attending the meeting were:

For the Israeli side – Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Saar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, National security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Director David Barnea, ISA Director Ronen Bar, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.

For the American side – US Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk and US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew.