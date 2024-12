Hundreds are attending the funeral of Tuvia Simcha, who was tragically killed in a shooting attack near the tunnels checkpoint on Route 60, outside Jerusalem.

The funeral procession began at the Shamgar funeral home and passed by the 'Pnei Menachem' yeshiva on Yosef Ziv Street before heading to the cemetery.

His father bid a tearful farewell, expressing heartbreak over not even having bought Tefillin for his Bar Mitzvah before having to buy a burial plot.