We are familiar with the concept of a Matzevah, a stone slab which sadly covers a grave. But intriguingly and significantly in Parshat Vayishlach, we’re told about Rachel’s tragic passing during childbirth.

We’re told that Jacob, her husband, built a Matzevah, a monument over her grave. The Torah describes it as “Hi matzevet kevurat-Rachel,” which means “This is the Matzevah, the monument over the burial place of Rachel.”

But why use the word “kevurat” (burial place)?

Why not simply say, “This is the monument over Rachel”?

Let me explain why.

The Talmud tells us, “Ein osin nefashot latzadikim, divreihem hen hen zichronan” – “We don’t need a grand monument for those who have passed away, because their words and deeds are their legacy.”

The reason for this is that a person’s legacy is not confined to a physical marker. It can’t be encapsulated in mere stone. Instead, a person’s impact continues far beyond the material world. Just as you can engrave letters into stone, and those letters remain for a long time, so too when a good person influences others, those lessons become internalised and passed on.

In this way, a person’s legacy endures through the generations.

This is precisely what happened with Rachel. The Torah describes the Matzevah as being over her burial place, not just because it marks where she is buried, but to emphasise that Rachel’s legacy endures. Her memory and her lessons continue to inspire us, even beyond her death.

The purpose of the memorial is not simply to say, “This is where she is buried,” but to remind us that Rachel lives on in the world. We continue to learn from her life and her example.

So, what will our monuments look like?

Sir Christopher Wren, during his lifetime, wrote the words for his own epitaph. His message reflects the teaching we find in this week’s Parsha.

It reads: “If you seek his monument, just look around.”

Shabbat Shalom.