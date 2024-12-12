Max Fried entered the 2024 MLB offseason as one of the top free agents on the market.

(New York Jewish Week) — Jewish pitcher Max Fried has reportedly signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the New York Yankees, the largest contract ever for a Jewish player as well as for a left-handed pitcher.

Fried, who turns 31 in January, entered the MLB offseason as one of the most coveted free agents on the market after a dazzling eight-year run with the Atlanta Braves that included one World Series title. Now he joins a Yankees team coming off not only a World Series defeat but the stinging loss of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, a generational talent who signed a $765 million megadeal with the crosstown Mets.

Fried, a Los Angeles native who grew up worshipping Hall of Famer, and fellow Jewish southpaw, Sandy Koufax, will likely spend the remainder of his career playing in the city with the most Jews in the world. He joins fellow Jewish pitcher Scott Effross, who was traded to the Yankees in 2022 but missed all of 2023 and most of 2024 with multiple injuries. (And Jewish Yankees pitching prospect Eric Reyzelman is working his way through the minor leagues.)

Some Jewish Yankees fans are already celebrating Fried’s historic signing.

Fried has a 3.07 ERA in 151 career starts and is a two-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger winner and a 2021 World Series champion. He finished as the runner-up in the 2022 National League Cy Young race. In 2024, Fried posted an 11-10 record with a 3.25 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 174.1 innings.

Fried’s $218 million deal, first reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, is the largest contract in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher in raw terms, topping David Price’s seven-year, $217 million contract signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2015.

It’s also by far the most lucrative contract ever for a Jewish player, more than doubling fellow free agent Alex Bregman’s five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Houston Astros in 2019. Shawn Green had previously signed for $84 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999.

Bregman, who is currently considered the top free agent hitter still available, could well blow past Fried’s $218 million deal. Bregman is a two-time All-Star with a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and two World Series titles. The Astros and Red Sox are rumored to be the favorites to land the 30-year-old third baseman.

Jewish players Joc Pederson, Kevin Pillar and Rowdy Tellez are all free agents as well.