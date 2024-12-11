Former Minister of Defense MK Yoav Gallant has concluded a series of meetings with American senators and representatives on Capital Hill.

"There is great appreciation from across Congress for the fact that Israel conducted military and security operations of the highest level which led to a dramatic change in the Middle East," Gallant stated in a video he released following the meetings.

He noted in the video that the main issue discussed in the meetings was the return of the hostages. "Advancing the various ways to bring back the hostages is the main task that remains. It is our supreme obligation to the hostages and their families."

In his opinion, "If we take advantage of the opportunity that has arisen to bring back our hostages, we can also reach a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, which would change the face of the Middle East and will be added to the list of substantial achievements that we achieved on all fronts of the war."