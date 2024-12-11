The radical left-wing Peace Now organization has launched a campaign featuring giant billboards at the entrance to Jerusalem stating "We will not die for settlements."

The movement is expanding its campaign calling for the end of the conflict and the return of the hostages amid what it accuses is the government's intention to continue the war and even settle the Gaza Strip.

The movement recently urged the public to fund the campaign, and thanks to widespread mobilization, Peace Now rented a billboard on the wall of the Prima Park Hotel at the entrance to Jerusalem. Peace Now noted that in the coming weeks, it will hold public activities "against the war and settlements."

On Wednesday, Peace Now activists will demonstrate with family members of hostages and other organizations outside the International Convention Center in Jerusalem where a conference titled "Victory" will be held with the participation of Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Shlomo Karhi, as well as other members from the Religious Zionist and Likud parties.

The organization stated that the "oblivious conference will discuss the messianic right's intention to exercise sovereignty in Gaza and the West Bank, all while 100 Israelis are abandoned in captivity and Israel still faces many challenges."

Among those who are expected to attend the demonstration are Danny Elgarat, the brother of the hostage Itzik Elgarat; May Perry, the grandson of Chaim Peri who was murdered in captivity; and Noam Dan, a relative of Ofer Kaldaron who was abducted and lost several family members in the October 7th Massacre.