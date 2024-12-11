On Tuesday, Senior Team Leader Joseph Garcia of the US Corrections Special Operations Group (US C-SOG) visited Samaria to give a seminar to the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

The IDU volunteers learned new and unique techniques and technologies to allow them and their working dogs to better protect Israelis.

Among those in attendance were civilian security coordinators from Judea and Samaria and Nadav Yair, among the most prominent IDF instructors in fieldcraft, wilderness survival, and guerrilla warfare.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented, "We thank Joseph Garcia, and are pleased with the special cooperation with the elite units in the United States. IDU volunteers learned today knowledge that can help save lives."

US C-SOG provides service to approximately three thousand facilities holding approximately 2.3 million prisoners across the USA. STL Garcia is the most published and recognized instructor in the areas of less lethal combat operations, correctional hostage rescue operations, and high-risk inmate transport operations in the world. He has more than 200 published articles both print and online. STL Joseph Garcia is recognized as a subject matter expert in over two dozen states and within the federal government, Israel, Singapore, and the U.K.