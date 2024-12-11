Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday morning claimed that the fall of the Assad regime in Syria was orchestrated by Israel.

Speaking about the Assad regime's downfall for the first time, Khamenei said, "A neighboring government of Syria has played an obvious role in this regard and is still playing it now, everyone can see this."

He added that the main agent and co-conspirator in the developments are the US and the "Zionist regime," who "planned it ahead of time, in dark rooms."